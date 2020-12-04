The Chart for Dow Inc. (DOW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s stock price has collected -5.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Dow Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE :DOW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Dow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.36, which is -$2.65 below the current price. DOW currently public float of 740.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOW was 4.49M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stocks went down by -5.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.99% and a quarterly performance of 10.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Dow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for DOW stocks with a simple moving average of 27.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $56 based on the research report published on November 13th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

DOW Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.53. In addition, Dow Inc. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from HOLICKI PETER, who sale 6,836 shares at the price of $55.99 back on Nov 18. After this action, HOLICKI PETER now owns 50,670 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $382,761 using the latest closing price.

Fitterling James R, the Chief Executive Officer of Dow Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $24.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Fitterling James R is holding 151,941 shares at $492,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.38 for the present operating margin

+13.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at -4.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 141.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.59. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.