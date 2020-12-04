Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.41. The company’s stock price has collected 9.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that Pfizer Denies Its Vaccine Production Is Suffering New Delays

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFE is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Pfizer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.70, which is $1.69 above the current price. PFE currently public float of 5.55B and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFE was 35.73M shares.

PFE’s Market Performance

PFE stocks went up by 9.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.89% and a quarterly performance of 16.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Pfizer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.41% for PFE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFE, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

PFE Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.67. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw 7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from BOURLA ALBERT, who sale 132,508 shares at the price of $41.94 back on Nov 09. After this action, BOURLA ALBERT now owns 78,273 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $5,557,386 using the latest closing price.

SUSMAN SALLY, the Executive Vice President of Pfizer Inc., sale 43,662 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that SUSMAN SALLY is holding 108,096 shares at $1,831,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.28 for the present operating margin

+71.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.56. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.85. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.