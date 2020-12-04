MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) went up by 4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price has collected 5.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that MasTec Senior Management to Present at Upcoming UBS and Barclays Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in MasTec Inc. (NYSE :MTZ) Right Now?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MasTec Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.64, which is $2.42 above the current price. MTZ currently public float of 55.59M and currently shorts hold a 16.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTZ was 790.26K shares.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ stocks went up by 5.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.93% and a quarterly performance of 35.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for MasTec Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.76% for MTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 43.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $68 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to MTZ, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

MTZ Trading at 22.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from Campbell C Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $59.34 back on Nov 24. After this action, Campbell C Robert now owns 65,489 shares of MasTec Inc., valued at $296,714 using the latest closing price.

de Cardenas Alberto, the EVP, General Counsel of MasTec Inc., sale 23,202 shares at $57.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that de Cardenas Alberto is holding 85,798 shares at $1,332,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+12.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 18.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.14. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on MasTec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 93.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.28. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.