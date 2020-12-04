Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s stock price has collected 64.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 5.38M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went up by 64.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 196.54% and a quarterly performance of 105.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.10% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.96% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of 135.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $28 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

QS Trading at 120.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.20%, as shares surge +198.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +64.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 289.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.