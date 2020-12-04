Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) a Keeper?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.95. The company’s stock price has collected 4.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that UnitedHealth Group Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE :UNH) Right Now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNH is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $386.08, which is $21.7 above the current price. UNH currently public float of 943.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNH was 3.07M shares.

UNH’s Market Performance

UNH stocks went up by 4.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for UNH stocks with a simple moving average of 16.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to UNH, setting the target price at $384 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

UNH Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $345.42. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw 18.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from BURKE RICHARD T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $349.81 back on Nov 06. After this action, BURKE RICHARD T now owns 1,351,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $3,498,100 using the latest closing price.

HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, the Director of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 98,579 shares at $329.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that HEMSLEY STEPHEN J is holding 856,233 shares at $32,478,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +5.71. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.05. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 77.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.65. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.