Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH)?

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) went up by 21.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 23.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ :HGSH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HGSH is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China HGS Real Estate Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.98. HGSH currently public float of 6.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HGSH was 246.62K shares.

HGSH’s Market Performance

HGSH stocks went up by 23.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.35% and a quarterly performance of 53.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.66% for China HGS Real Estate Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.95% for HGSH stocks with a simple moving average of 47.61% for the last 200 days.

HGSH Trading at 35.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGSH rose by +23.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4645. In addition, China HGS Real Estate Inc. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HGSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.25 for the present operating margin

+23.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China HGS Real Estate Inc. stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), the company’s capital structure generated 68.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.70. Total debt to assets is 31.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.