Is Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) a Keeper?

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) went up by 22.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88. The company's stock price has collected 24.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSU is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Capital Senior Living Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.50. CSU currently public float of 18.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSU was 225.21K shares.

CSU’s Market Performance

CSU stocks went up by 24.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.08% and a quarterly performance of 76.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.93% for Capital Senior Living Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.75% for CSU stocks with a simple moving average of 38.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSU stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CSU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CSU in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to CSU, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

CSU Trading at 70.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares surge +90.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSU rose by +24.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7598. In addition, Capital Senior Living Corporation saw -63.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSU starting from Hornbake E. Rodney, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Nov 13. After this action, Hornbake E. Rodney now owns 56,772 shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation, valued at $6,153 using the latest closing price.

Fryar Michael, the SVP-Chief Revenue Officer of Capital Senior Living Corporation, sale 1,743 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Fryar Michael is holding 39,305 shares at $1,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.84 for the present operating margin

+3.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Senior Living Corporation stands at -8.06. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.31. Equity return is now at value 329.50, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU), the company’s capital structure generated 8,260.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.80. Total debt to assets is 89.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7,818.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.