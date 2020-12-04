Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.40. The company’s stock price has collected 22.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.50, which is -$9.84 below the current price. TWST currently public float of 41.10M and currently shorts hold a 9.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 582.90K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 22.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.76% and a quarterly performance of 81.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 420.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.00% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of 116.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $90 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWST, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

TWST Trading at 32.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares surge +36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +22.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.01. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw 482.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Banyai William, who sale 2,790 shares at the price of $113.65 back on Nov 30. After this action, Banyai William now owns 496,440 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $317,084 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Patrick, the Chief Operating Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 3,550 shares at $107.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Weiss Patrick is holding 55,578 shares at $380,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.50 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -155.31. The total capital return value is set at -44.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.92. Equity return is now at value -67.50, with -52.70 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 10.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.67. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.