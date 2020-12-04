Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s stock price has collected 16.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLGT) Right Now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLGT is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.33, which is $20.34 above the current price. FLGT currently public float of 14.19M and currently shorts hold a 21.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGT was 1.19M shares.

FLGT’s Market Performance

FLGT stocks went up by 16.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.93% and a quarterly performance of 32.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 259.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.82% for Fulgent Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.58% for FLGT stocks with a simple moving average of 67.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGT reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for FLGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLGT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

FLGT Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT rose by +16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.69. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw 230.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from Xie Jian, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $46.00 back on Dec 02. After this action, Xie Jian now owns 431,689 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $46,000 using the latest closing price.

Xie Jian, the Chief Operating Officer of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $45.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Xie Jian is holding 432,689 shares at $45,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32 for the present operating margin

+56.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at -1.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 43.60, with 36.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.13. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.96.