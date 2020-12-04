Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) went down by -11.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.38. The company’s stock price has collected 8.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ :CMBM) Right Now?

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 102.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cambium Networks Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.86, which is -$0.68 below the current price. CMBM currently public float of 5.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMBM was 224.56K shares.

CMBM’s Market Performance

CMBM stocks went up by 8.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.65% and a quarterly performance of 132.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 345.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.89% for Cambium Networks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for CMBM stocks with a simple moving average of 127.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMBM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CMBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMBM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $23 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CMBM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

CMBM Trading at 23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +306.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.60. In addition, Cambium Networks Corporation saw 244.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from de Graaf Raymond, who sale 200 shares at the price of $25.37 back on Nov 25. After this action, de Graaf Raymond now owns 31,383 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation, valued at $5,074 using the latest closing price.

Vivek Vibhu, the Senior VP, Products of Cambium Networks Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Vivek Vibhu is holding 125,978 shares at $750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+46.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corporation stands at -6.59. The total capital return value is set at 2.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.34. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 178.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.03. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.