Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) went up by 25.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price has collected -10.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/19 that Former Iconix Top Executives Charged in Accounting Fraud Scheme

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICON is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Iconix Brand Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. ICON currently public float of 12.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICON was 844.56K shares.

ICON’s Market Performance

ICON stocks went down by -10.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.11% and a quarterly performance of 27.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Iconix Brand Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.91% for ICON stocks with a simple moving average of 26.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICON

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICON reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for ICON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30th, 2017.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ICON Trading at 46.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +82.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICON rose by +27.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8249. In addition, Iconix Brand Group Inc. saw -35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Iconix Brand Group Inc. stands at -74.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.53. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with -18.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.