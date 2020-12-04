Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s stock price has collected 4.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Landsea Homes Acquires 128 New Homesites In Sunnyvale, California

Is It Worth Investing in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :LFAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LFAC currently public float of 7.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFAC was 108.58K shares.

LFAC’s Market Performance

LFAC stocks went up by 4.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.66% and a quarterly performance of 4.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.65% for LF Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.38% for LFAC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

LFAC Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFAC rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFAC starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 346,800 shares at the price of $10.61 back on Jul 09. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 1,249,396 shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., valued at $3,679,548 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., sale 285,832 shares at $10.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,596,196 shares at $3,026,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.14. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.48.