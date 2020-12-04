Here’s Our Rant About Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.63. The company’s stock price has collected -2.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Vince Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE :VNCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNCE is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vince Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.23 above the current price. VNCE currently public float of 3.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNCE was 16.51K shares.

VNCE’s Market Performance

VNCE stocks went down by -2.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.61% and a quarterly performance of 9.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.20% for Vince Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.91% for VNCE stocks with a simple moving average of 3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNCE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VNCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNCE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the previous year 2017.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNCE reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for VNCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2016.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNCE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

VNCE Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.73%, as shares surge +46.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNCE fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Vince Holding Corp. saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNCE starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Aug 04. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 19,147 shares of Vince Holding Corp., valued at $9,920 using the latest closing price.

HOFFMAN BRENDAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Vince Holding Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that HOFFMAN BRENDAN is holding 295,711 shares at $370,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+45.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vince Holding Corp. stands at +8.10. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.74. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE), the company’s capital structure generated 124.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.37. Total debt to assets is 41.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.