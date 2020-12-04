Here’s Our Rant About Regis Corporation (RGS)

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) went up by 7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected 13.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Regis(R) Announces Brand-Centric Reorganization and Positions Itself for Growth Under New CEO and President

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE :RGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGS is at 2.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Regis Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is -$2.3 below the current price. RGS currently public float of 33.37M and currently shorts hold a 22.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGS was 572.31K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS stocks went up by 13.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.31% and a quarterly performance of 38.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for Regis Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.60% for RGS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for RGS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RGS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for RGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2019.

RGS Trading at 47.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +86.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -45.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGS starting from WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Sep 11. After this action, WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK now owns 76,004 shares of Regis Corporation, valued at $247,600 using the latest closing price.

TOWNSEND JAMES A., the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Regis Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that TOWNSEND JAMES A. is holding 72,600 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.41 for the present operating margin

+30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -25.71. The total capital return value is set at -9.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.71. Equity return is now at value -112.10, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Regis Corporation (RGS), the company’s capital structure generated 821.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.15. Total debt to assets is 65.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 710.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.