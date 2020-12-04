Here’s Our Rant About Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.77. The company’s stock price has collected 6.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAST is at 2.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.83, which is $0.85 above the current price. TAST currently public float of 34.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAST was 427.41K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

TAST stocks went up by 6.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.04% and a quarterly performance of 3.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.89% for TAST stocks with a simple moving average of 40.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TAST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TAST, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

TAST Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Perelman Matthew Terker, who purchase 56,300 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 17. After this action, Perelman Matthew Terker now owns 106,324 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $295,552 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS DAVID, the Director of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that HARRIS DAVID is holding 122,397 shares at $90,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.26 for the present operating margin

+9.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.13. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 423.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.91. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 408.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.