Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) went down by -14.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s stock price has collected -17.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DLTH) Right Now?

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLTH is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $5.06 above the current price. DLTH currently public float of 19.31M and currently shorts hold a 11.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLTH was 368.72K shares.

DLTH’s Market Performance

DLTH stocks went down by -17.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.37% and a quarterly performance of 5.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for Duluth Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.99% for DLTH stocks with a simple moving average of 37.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DLTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLTH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $22 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTH reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DLTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DLTH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

DLTH Trading at -17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -22.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTH fell by -17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, Duluth Holdings Inc. saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTH starting from Homolka David, who purchase 2,170 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Apr 02. After this action, Homolka David now owns 42,498 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc., valued at $7,386 using the latest closing price.

SCHLECHT STEPHEN L., the Executive Chairman of Duluth Holdings Inc., purchase 4,740 shares at $10.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SCHLECHT STEPHEN L. is holding 8,156,445 shares at $48,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+49.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duluth Holdings Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at 8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 125.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.63. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 127.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.