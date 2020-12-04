DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) went up by 12.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s stock price has collected 15.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ :DBVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.51. DBVT currently public float of 48.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBVT was 1.89M shares.

DBVT’s Market Performance

DBVT stocks went up by 15.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.52% and a quarterly performance of 32.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for DBV Technologies S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.99% for DBVT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBVT

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DBVT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

DBVT Trading at 40.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +31.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT rose by +15.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, DBV Technologies S.A. saw -74.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -103.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.16.

Based on DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.41. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.