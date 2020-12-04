Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fisker Inc. (FSR)?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s stock price has collected -19.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 910.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $6.7 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 139.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 11.79M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went down by -19.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.50% and a quarterly performance of 27.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.49% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.00% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on November 25th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

FSR Trading at 22.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +58.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -19.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.34. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw 70.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.