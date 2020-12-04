Cohu Inc. (COHU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) went up by 14.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s stock price has collected 29.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Cohu to Participate at D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ :COHU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COHU is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cohu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.71, which is -$3.26 below the current price. COHU currently public float of 40.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COHU was 283.10K shares.

COHU’s Market Performance

COHU stocks went up by 29.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.31% and a quarterly performance of 100.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Cohu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.46% for COHU stocks with a simple moving average of 96.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for COHU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COHU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $24 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COHU reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for COHU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to COHU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

COHU Trading at 59.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +50.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHU rose by +29.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.19. In addition, Cohu Inc. saw 53.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHU starting from Muller Luis A, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $29.70 back on Dec 01. After this action, Muller Luis A now owns 543,155 shares of Cohu Inc., valued at $653,400 using the latest closing price.

Muller Luis A, the President & CEO of Cohu Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Muller Luis A is holding 565,155 shares at $285,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.12 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohu Inc. stands at -11.83. The total capital return value is set at -4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cohu Inc. (COHU), the company’s capital structure generated 80.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.67. Total debt to assets is 36.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.