Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -18.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock price has collected 40.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel and 510(k) Submission of the Rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System

Is It Worth Investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CEMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $0.11 above the current price. CEMI currently public float of 17.37M and currently shorts hold a 23.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEMI was 2.11M shares.

CEMI’s Market Performance

CEMI stocks went up by 40.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.33% and a quarterly performance of 106.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.18% for CEMI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEMI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CEMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEMI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the current year 2020.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

CEMI Trading at 23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +39.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw 64.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.58 for the present operating margin

+35.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.22. Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -35.00 for asset returns.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 106.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.55. Total debt to assets is 36.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.