Can Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Remain Competitive?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) went up by 11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s stock price has collected 19.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CTXR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CTXR currently public float of 39.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTXR was 727.26K shares.

CTXR’s Market Performance

CTXR stocks went up by 19.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.29% and a quarterly performance of 29.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.41% for CTXR stocks with a simple moving average of 19.02% for the last 200 days.

CTXR Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR rose by +19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9704. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -59.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.57. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -53.90 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.