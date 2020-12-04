A Lesson to Learn: FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) went up by 26.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.22. The company’s stock price has collected 19.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 5.0% to $23.4 million; Originations Ramped Up Into Quarter End

Is It Worth Investing in FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ :FPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPAY is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for FlexShopper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. FPAY currently public float of 14.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPAY was 112.34K shares.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY stocks went up by 19.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.27% and a quarterly performance of 17.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.53% for FlexShopper Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.96% for FPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 37.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 30.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares surge +37.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +19.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw -11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Katz Thomas O., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Nov 19. After this action, Katz Thomas O. now owns 18,500 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $4,125 using the latest closing price.

Katz Thomas O., the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Katz Thomas O. is holding 16,000 shares at $6,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

+29.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.72. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 359.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.76.