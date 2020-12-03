Why Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) went up by 7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ :RTLR) Right Now?

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Rattler Midstream LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.35, which is $0.42 above the current price. RTLR currently public float of 42.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTLR was 457.03K shares.

RTLR’s Market Performance

RTLR stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.32% and a quarterly performance of 13.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.30% for Rattler Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.32% for RTLR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTLR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RTLR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RTLR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RTLR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

RTLR Trading at 28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +42.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTLR fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Rattler Midstream LP saw -50.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTLR starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $4.21 back on Mar 19. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 1,148,857 shares of Rattler Midstream LP, valued at $25,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.34 for the present operating margin

+52.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rattler Midstream LP stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 21.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.51. Total debt to assets is 25.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.