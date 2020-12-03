Why Inphi Corporation (IPHI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Inphi Introduces Next-Generation 400G DR4 Silicon Photonics Platform Solution for Hyperscale Data Center Networks

Is It Worth Investing in Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ :IPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPHI is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Inphi Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.73, which is $7.66 above the current price. IPHI currently public float of 51.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPHI was 1.32M shares.

IPHI’s Market Performance

IPHI stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.85% and a quarterly performance of 26.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Inphi Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for IPHI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPHI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for IPHI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IPHI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $120 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to IPHI, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

IPHI Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPHI fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.08. In addition, Inphi Corporation saw 102.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPHI starting from Tamer Ford, who sale 21,341 shares at the price of $147.05 back on Nov 11. After this action, Tamer Ford now owns 206,722 shares of Inphi Corporation, valued at $3,138,202 using the latest closing price.

Tamer Ford, the President & CEO of Inphi Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $150.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Tamer Ford is holding 228,063 shares at $7,508,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inphi Corporation stands at -19.94. The total capital return value is set at -5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.98. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Inphi Corporation (IPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.00. Total debt to assets is 53.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.