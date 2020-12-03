We Analyzed the Future Direction of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), Here is What We Found

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) went up by 14.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s stock price has collected 22.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Yatra Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Is It Worth Investing in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ :YTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YTRA is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yatra Online Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $0.06 above the current price. YTRA currently public float of 51.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YTRA was 750.73K shares.

YTRA’s Market Performance

YTRA stocks went up by 22.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 92.08% and a quarterly performance of 185.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Yatra Online Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.89% for YTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 72.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for YTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2018.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to YTRA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

YTRA Trading at 83.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.93%, as shares surge +88.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +185.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA rose by +22.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4225. In addition, Yatra Online Inc. saw -38.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+11.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatra Online Inc. stands at -11.49. The total capital return value is set at -29.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.84. Equity return is now at value -24.60, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.55. Total debt to assets is 17.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.