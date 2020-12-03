We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), Here is What We Found

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Bill.com Announces Closing of $1.15 Billion of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025, Including Full Exercise of Initial Purchasers’ $150.0 Million Option to Purchase Additional Notes

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.82, which is $1.12 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 77.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 1.45M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.69% and a quarterly performance of 17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Bill.com Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of 47.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $115 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BILL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

BILL Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.79. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw 209.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Lacerte Rene A., who sale 4,887 shares at the price of $122.01 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lacerte Rene A. now owns 35,000 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $596,250 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 5,113 shares at $118.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 39,887 shares at $607,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.70 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -19.73. The total capital return value is set at -7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.03. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.