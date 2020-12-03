Wall Street Pummels 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) After Recent Earnings Report

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, 21Vianet Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Nordstrom, or Comcast?

Is It Worth Investing in 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ :VNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNET is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for 21Vianet Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $243.01, which is $9.47 above the current price. VNET currently public float of 74.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNET was 1.37M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET stocks went up by 11.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.63% and a quarterly performance of 18.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 326.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for 21Vianet Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.32% for VNET stocks with a simple moving average of 39.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

VNET Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, 21Vianet Group Inc. saw 282.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for 21Vianet Group Inc. stands at -4.81. The total capital return value is set at 1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.20. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 110.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.44. Total debt to assets is 38.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.