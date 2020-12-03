The Chart for APi Group Corporation (APG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that APi Group Announces $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE :APG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for APi Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.80. APG currently public float of 138.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APG was 923.57K shares.

APG’s Market Performance

APG stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.96% and a quarterly performance of 10.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for APi Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.20% for APG stocks with a simple moving average of 30.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to APG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

APG Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -0.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from Grunau Paul W., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Aug 14. After this action, Grunau Paul W. now owns 505,078 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $1,031,800 using the latest closing price.

Becker Russell A., the PRESIDENT AND CEO of APi Group Corporation, purchase 2,100 shares at $14.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that Becker Russell A. is holding 2,100 shares at $30,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.15 for the present operating margin

+18.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at -2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.14.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 74.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 32.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.