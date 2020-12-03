Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) went up by 19.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s stock price has collected 25.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Sequans Communications Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQNS is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sequans Communications S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.10. SQNS currently public float of 3.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQNS was 200.11K shares.

SQNS’s Market Performance

SQNS stocks went up by 25.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.41% and a quarterly performance of -15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Sequans Communications S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.00% for SQNS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQNS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SQNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQNS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $12 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQNS reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for SQNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to SQNS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

SQNS Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares surge +38.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQNS rose by +25.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Sequans Communications S.A. saw 81.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.32 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sequans Communications S.A. stands at -118.90. The total capital return value is set at -105.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -240.03. Equity return is now at value 139.30, with -68.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.