Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $541.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that ServiceNow Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE :NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 149.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for ServiceNow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $574.74, which is $26.25 above the current price. NOW currently public float of 193.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.33M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stocks went up by 2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.61% and a quarterly performance of 5.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for ServiceNow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.47% for NOW stocks with a simple moving average of 28.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $620 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $652. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NOW, setting the target price at $538 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

NOW Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $516.16. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 86.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Goon Fay Sien, who sale 142 shares at the price of $508.03 back on Nov 18. After this action, Goon Fay Sien now owns 2,445 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $72,140 using the latest closing price.

Desai Chirantan Jitendra, the Chief Product Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 2,946 shares at $511.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Desai Chirantan Jitendra is holding 31,653 shares at $1,506,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +18.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.17. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.