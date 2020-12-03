Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for nLIGHT Inc. (LASR)

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) went up by 6.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.12. The company’s stock price has collected 7.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ :LASR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for nLIGHT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is -$4.41 below the current price. LASR currently public float of 34.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LASR was 312.39K shares.

LASR’s Market Performance

LASR stocks went up by 7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.56% and a quarterly performance of 40.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for nLIGHT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.09% for LASR stocks with a simple moving average of 61.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LASR

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LASR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for LASR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to LASR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

LASR Trading at 33.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +50.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.35. In addition, nLIGHT Inc. saw 66.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Keeney Scott H, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.71 back on Nov 16. After this action, Keeney Scott H now owns 487,888 shares of nLIGHT Inc., valued at $138,550 using the latest closing price.

Bareket Ran, the Chief Financial Officer of nLIGHT Inc., sale 429 shares at $27.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bareket Ran is holding 150,649 shares at $11,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.33 for the present operating margin

+29.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc. stands at -7.29. The total capital return value is set at -4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.93. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on nLIGHT Inc. (LASR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.