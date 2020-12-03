Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s stock price has collected 8.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Equinox Gold Announces Filing of Santa Luz Technical Report

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX :EQX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.15. EQX currently public float of 214.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQX was 1.29M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stocks went up by 8.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.96% and a quarterly performance of -19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Equinox Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.42% for EQX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.69% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -6.52. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.11.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.