Is Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) a Keeper?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Devon Energy Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE :DVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVN is at 3.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Devon Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.59, which is $1.9 above the current price. DVN currently public float of 370.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVN was 10.80M shares.

DVN’s Market Performance

DVN stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.95% and a quarterly performance of 38.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Devon Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.49% for DVN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

DVN Trading at 40.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +53.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -41.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from Humphers Jeremy D., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $10.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, Humphers Jeremy D. now owns 49,112 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $16,230 using the latest closing price.

Humphers Jeremy D., the SVP-Chief Accounting Officer of Devon Energy Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $11.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Humphers Jeremy D. is holding 66,137 shares at $17,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.67 for the present operating margin

+12.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at -1.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.64. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.98. Total debt to assets is 33.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.