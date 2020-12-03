Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sony Corporation (SNE)

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.82. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/20 that Qualcomm Unveiled Its Latest Chip. Its Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Corporation (NYSE :SNE) Right Now?

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNE is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Sony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.65, which is $14.27 above the current price. SNE currently public float of 1.03B and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNE was 1.10M shares.

SNE’s Market Performance

SNE stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.33% and a quarterly performance of 16.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Sony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for SNE stocks with a simple moving average of 28.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNE

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

SNE Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNE rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.97. In addition, Sony Corporation saw 36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.35 for the present operating margin

+34.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Corporation stands at +7.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Corporation (SNE), the company’s capital structure generated 44.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.