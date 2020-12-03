Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Large Ring Energy, Inc. Shareholders Concerned with Qualifications and Compensation of CEO and Call for all Shareholders to Withhold Votes on all Directors.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.33, which is $0.34 above the current price. REI currently public float of 62.72M and currently shorts hold a 16.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 1.31M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.49% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to REI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

REI Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares surge +33.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5780. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -75.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Hoffman Kelly W., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 10. After this action, Hoffman Kelly W. now owns 309,041 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti, the Prior Director of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 142,800 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti is holding 1,822,300 shares at $99,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.23. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.