Here’s How Your Trade Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Aggressively Right Now

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE :PAA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.36, which is $3.0 above the current price. PAA currently public float of 476.41M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAA was 6.50M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stocks went down by -4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.69% and a quarterly performance of 17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.97% for PAA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PAA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

PAA Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw -54.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 45,400 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Mar 16. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 223,302 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $247,530 using the latest closing price.

Goebel Jeremy L., the EVP – Commercial of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., purchase 3,000 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Goebel Jeremy L. is holding 108,051 shares at $19,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.05 for the present operating margin

+5.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 77.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.78. Total debt to assets is 35.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.