Here’s How Your Trade OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Aggressively Right Now

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) went down by -9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.98. The company’s stock price has collected -13.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Berman Tabacco Investigates OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Behalf of Investors Concerning Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Is It Worth Investing in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ :KIDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for OrthoPediatrics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.50, which is $14.48 above the current price. KIDS currently public float of 13.58M and currently shorts hold a 21.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIDS was 162.03K shares.

KIDS’s Market Performance

KIDS stocks went down by -13.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.30% and a quarterly performance of -17.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for OrthoPediatrics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.92% for KIDS stocks with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIDS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for KIDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KIDS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIDS reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for KIDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to KIDS, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

KIDS Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIDS fell by -13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.83. In addition, OrthoPediatrics Corp. saw -12.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIDS starting from Burns Stephen F, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $49.29 back on Nov 10. After this action, Burns Stephen F now owns 10,862 shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp., valued at $345,030 using the latest closing price.

Gerritzen Daniel J, the General Counsel and Secretary of OrthoPediatrics Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $47.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Gerritzen Daniel J is holding 31,637 shares at $376,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.50 for the present operating margin

+70.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for OrthoPediatrics Corp. stands at -17.48. The total capital return value is set at -6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.35. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.57. Total debt to assets is 13.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.37.