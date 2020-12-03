DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 8.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock price has collected 3.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that DCP Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE :DCP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCP is at 3.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for DCP Midstream LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.68, which is -$1.3 below the current price. DCP currently public float of 89.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCP was 1.06M shares.

DCP’s Market Performance

DCP stocks went up by 3.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.43% and a quarterly performance of 38.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.73% for DCP Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.43% for DCP stocks with a simple moving average of 56.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DCP, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

DCP Trading at 31.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +46.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw -27.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCP starting from Loving Richard A., who purchase 4,150 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Mar 12. After this action, Loving Richard A. now owns 6,425 shares of DCP Midstream LP, valued at $24,983 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Sean, the Group Vice President and CFO of DCP Midstream LP, purchase 16,500 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that O’Brien Sean is holding 16,500 shares at $99,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+6.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for DCP Midstream LP stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at 1.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.84. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on DCP Midstream LP (DCP), the company’s capital structure generated 91.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.75. Total debt to assets is 42.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.