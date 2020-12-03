Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Apache Corporation (APA)?

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) went up by 5.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s stock price has collected -6.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Apache Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Apache Corporation (NASDAQ :APA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APA is at 5.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Apache Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.59, which is $1.43 above the current price. APA currently public float of 376.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APA was 12.37M shares.

APA’s Market Performance

APA stocks went down by -6.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.55% and a quarterly performance of -9.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Apache Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.35% for APA stocks with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $16 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APA reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for APA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to APA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

APA Trading at 29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +50.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Apache Corporation saw -48.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APA starting from LANNIE P ANTHONY, who purchase 32,942 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Apr 06. After this action, LANNIE P ANTHONY now owns 155,334 shares of Apache Corporation, valued at $187,572 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.65 for the present operating margin

+15.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apache Corporation stands at -56.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.13.

Based on Apache Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.29. Total debt to assets is 49.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.