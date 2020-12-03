Buy or Sell Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went up by 5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Genius Brands International Issues CEO Newsletter

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genius Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. GNUS currently public float of 234.19M and currently shorts hold a 11.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 27.89M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.62% and a quarterly performance of 21.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 344.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.84% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

GNUS Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +30.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +365.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2148. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw 413.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from KLEIN MICHAEL G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 06. After this action, KLEIN MICHAEL G now owns 45,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $70,750 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 20,000 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-113.21 for the present operating margin

+16.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -194.34. The total capital return value is set at -37.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.64.

Based on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), the company’s capital structure generated 106.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.46. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.