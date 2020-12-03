Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.21, which is -$1.76 below the current price. BXMT currently public float of 144.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXMT was 1.07M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.62% and a quarterly performance of 12.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.55% for BXMT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

BXMT Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.50. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Ruffing Thomas C, who sale 132 shares at the price of $27.14 back on Nov 27. After this action, Ruffing Thomas C now owns 29,005 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $3,582 using the latest closing price.

Armer Douglas N., the Executive Vice President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 892 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Armer Douglas N. is holding 78,919 shares at $24,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.76 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +34.61. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.02. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 334.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.99. Total debt to assets is 76.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 330.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.