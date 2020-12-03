A Lesson to Learn: Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) went up by 29.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.48. The company’s stock price has collected 25.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Tredegar Board Declares Special Dividend of $5.97 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE :TG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TG is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tredegar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00. TG currently public float of 25.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TG was 91.27K shares.

TG’s Market Performance

TG stocks went up by 25.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.15% and a quarterly performance of 23.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Tredegar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.50% for TG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TG stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TG in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $23 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2015.

Davenport, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 16th, 2008.

Davenport gave a rating of “Buy” to TG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

TG Trading at 39.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +40.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TG rose by +25.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Tredegar Corporation saw -3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.85 for the present operating margin

+15.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tredegar Corporation stands at +4.96. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tredegar Corporation (TG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 8.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.