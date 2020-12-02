We Analyzed the Future Direction of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), Here is What We Found

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went up by 5.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.67. The company’s stock price has collected 12.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Farmmi Announces Latest Sales Win

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Farmmi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FAMI currently public float of 4.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 867.54K shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went up by 12.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.22% and a quarterly performance of 34.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.80% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of 40.72% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +28.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI rose by +12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8646. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at -1.00. The total capital return value is set at 12.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.52. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.