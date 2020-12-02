Wall Street Pummels The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) After Recent Earnings Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.07. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.44, which is $8.01 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 356.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 2.46M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.94% and a quarterly performance of 10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $51 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2020.

HIG Trading at 12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.47. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -25.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who purchase 6,975 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Sep 23. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 227,309 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $250,961 using the latest closing price.

FETTER TREVOR, the Director of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $41.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that FETTER TREVOR is holding 70,757 shares at $413,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +10.05. The total capital return value is set at 15.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.94. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.