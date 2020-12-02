Wall Street Pummels ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) After Recent Earnings Report

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that ReWalk Robotics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ :RWLK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWLK is at 3.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. RWLK currently public float of 18.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RWLK was 858.89K shares.

RWLK’s Market Performance

RWLK stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.39% and a quarterly performance of 31.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for ReWalk Robotics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.95% for RWLK stocks with a simple moving average of 22.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWLK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RWLK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RWLK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the previous year 2017.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to RWLK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

RWLK Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares surge +29.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWLK rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2045. In addition, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. saw -35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RWLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-288.28 for the present operating margin

+55.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stands at -319.13. The total capital return value is set at -92.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.03. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Based on ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), the company’s capital structure generated 82.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.27. Total debt to assets is 36.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.