Telos Corporation (TLS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went up by 16.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s stock price has collected 14.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Telos Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in its Initial Public Offering

TLS currently public float of 20.59M. Today, the average trading volume of TLS was 2.21M shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.78% for TLS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.78% for the last 200 days.

TLS Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.18% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +14.52%. In addition, Telos Corporation saw 15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Maluda John W, who purchase 441 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Nov 19. After this action, Maluda John W now owns 63,930 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $7,497 using the latest closing price.

Schaufeld Fredrick, the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 262,532 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Schaufeld Fredrick is holding 262,532 shares at $4,463,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.