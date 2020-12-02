Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.03. The company’s stock price has collected 9.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Waitr Holdings, Tata Motors, Spirit AeroSystems, Electrameccanica Vehicles, or AMC Entertainment?

Is It Worth Investing in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE :TTM) Right Now?

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Tata Motors Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.20, which is -$5.47 below the current price. TTM currently public float of 411.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTM was 1.59M shares.

TTM’s Market Performance

TTM stocks went up by 9.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.33% and a quarterly performance of 28.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Tata Motors Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.40% for TTM stocks with a simple moving average of 63.87% for the last 200 days.

TTM Trading at 29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +38.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTM rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Tata Motors Limited saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.02 for the present operating margin

+13.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tata Motors Limited stands at -4.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.54.

Based on Tata Motors Limited (TTM), the company’s capital structure generated 197.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.42. Total debt to assets is 38.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.