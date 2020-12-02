Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s stock price has collected -5.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/25/20 that Why GoodRx CEO Isn’t Worried About Amazon Pharmacy

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 707.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.69, which is $11.88 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 43.93M and currently shorts hold a 10.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 3.80M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.31% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $56 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GDRX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

GDRX Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -5.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.48. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.54 for the present operating margin

+92.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 43.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.