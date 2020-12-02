Is National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) a Keeper?

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that National General Holdings Corp. Announces Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :NGHC) Right Now?

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGHC is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for National General Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.50, which is $0.3 above the current price. NGHC currently public float of 67.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGHC was 623.28K shares.

NGHC’s Market Performance

NGHC stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.68% and a quarterly performance of 0.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.35% for National General Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for NGHC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGHC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NGHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGHC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGHC reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for NGHC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 19th, 2019.

NGHC Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.46%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGHC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.08. In addition, National General Holdings Corp. saw 54.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGHC starting from Weissmann Jeffrey, who sale 55,892 shares at the price of $34.09 back on Nov 13. After this action, Weissmann Jeffrey now owns 96,007 shares of National General Holdings Corp., valued at $1,905,476 using the latest closing price.

Weiner Michael Hal, the CFO and Treasurer of National General Holdings Corp., sale 5,111 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Weiner Michael Hal is holding 96,695 shares at $113,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for National General Holdings Corp. stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 10.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.