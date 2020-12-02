Is Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. (AAN) a Keeper?

Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) went down by -48.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.83. The company’s stock price has collected -49.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/12/19 that Top stock picks for 2020: Making money with midsize firms

Is It Worth Investing in Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. (NYSE :AAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAN is at 2.00.

AAN currently public float of 66.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAN was 1.01M shares.

AAN’s Market Performance

AAN stocks went down by -49.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.43% and a quarterly performance of -42.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.77% for AAN stocks with a simple moving average of -27.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $27 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAN reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for AAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AAN Trading at -44.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN fell by -15.16%. In addition, Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. saw -42.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAN starting from Kamerschen Robert W., who sale 2,491 shares at the price of $62.71 back on Nov 19. After this action, Kamerschen Robert W. now owns 33,987 shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc., valued at $156,211 using the latest closing price.

SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR, the Corporate Controller of Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $58.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR is holding 6,216 shares at $204,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -6.90 for asset returns.